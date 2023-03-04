Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country; did Sharon die?

Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country following the events of this week’s all-new episode? There’s no question that producers wanted us worried. How else would you describe the situation that we got from the start?

After Sharon learned that she was going to be getting a kidney, of course she felt like this was a cause for great celebration. She was about to undergo an experience that would give her a new lease on life, and allow her to be able to not be so worried! Yet, the concern here is that she was almost too carefree going into the transplant, and anytime we see that with a show like this, we’re worried.

Also, there was the whole issue of Sharon not wanting to be revived if something goes wrong, which allowed her to have more control over the outcome than the other way around.

Beyond of course our fondness for the Sharon character, there was one key reason why the producers would most likely want to keep her alive for a while: Why remove someone so important before the end of the season? It is the family nature of this show that adds to the complexity of it, and we don’t want to see that changed in the slightest.

Now, the good and bad news

We are happy to report that Sharon is still alive coming out of this week’s episode, but that’s also the only good news that we have at the moment. We learned tonight that the kidney transplant wasn’t going to take, and she doesn’t want to go through this process again. Because of that, she’s more content now to live out her final time and take the machine with her. She wants to enjoy her life for however long she has left.

Were you worried that Diane Farr was leaving Fire Country in the midst of the kidney-transplant story?

