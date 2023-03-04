The Flash season 9: Candice Patton wraps filming as Iris

Just in case you wanted to be emotional about The Flash season 9 this weekend, here is a pretty significant reason to be: Filming is done for Candice Patton.

In a series of posts yesterday on her Instagram Stories, the actress made it clear that she was filming her final scenes as Iris West-Allen, and just like you would imagine, this was a pretty emotional event. We’re talking about almost a decade playing an iconic role and getting a chance to do so many cool and unique things. She and Grant Gustin had the challenge of delivering one of the most epic love stories in the entire universe, and we feel confident that they delivered — even if there were some years where they didn’t get that much to do together.

As for what’s coming up for Iris through the rest of the final season, we certainly think that she is going to be in a certain degree of danger — just in case the events of this past episode were not evidence of that already. The Red Death is spready, Barry is weakened, and the corrupted Batwoman is getting ever closer to completing their end goal. There is a good chance that this upcoming episode will be the end of this character’s arc but rest assured — there is a lot of other epic stuff coming.

Also, don’t forget that we’re going to be seeing several familiar faces before the show concludes, including Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen, Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future. There are also some iconic villains coming back before the end here including Bloodwork and Zoom. Is Cobalt Blue going to be the final foe? We wonder, just as we wonder if Rick Cosnett could play him. (That actor is also going to be back for the end.)

The Flash is going to mark the end of a huge era on The CW, and we can’t even begin to say how much we’re going to miss it.

Related – Get more thoughts on the next new episode

What are you going to miss about The Flash when it officially ends?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







