The Flash season 9 episode 5 spoilers: A Red Death conclusion?

As we get to the end of The Flash season 9 episode 5 on The CW next week, are we nearing the end of the Red Death story arc?

First and foremost, we should note that nothing, at least at the moment, has been altogether confirmed when it comes to how this particular story will be told. however, we’ve felt for a good while now that this would not be a season-long villain. For starters, Javicia Leslie already has another gig, and we were also teased at the end of last season to a possible appearance from Cobalt Blue — someone who we personally think is going to be the last foe Barry Allen squares off against. It makes sense on so many levels that we go in that direction.

Also, remember that episode 5 carries with it the title of “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2,” which suggests a certain element of closure. The villain is not mentioned at all in details for episode 6.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some more details all about what lies ahead:

THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death’s greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can’t risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk (#905). Original airdate 3/8/2023.

One of the things we’re reminded of entering this episode is that showrunner Eric Wallace loves to tell stories in The Flash world as a series of graphic novels and if this end of one, it makes a whole lot of sense. Also, we know that Jesse L. Martin won’t be around for all of the final season, so that’s something that is hanging over the story as well. That doesn’t mean that Joe will die, though; there’s a lot of ways his story could continue.

