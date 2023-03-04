The Mandalorian season 3: Show EP on Grogu mystery

As you get excited for The Mandalorian season 3 to continue on Disney+ next week, let’s talk big-picture for a moment. To be specific, why not get a little more into the long-term future of an all-important character in Grogu?

We know that within the greater Star Wars universe, the sequel trilogy takes place a long time after the events of season 3. With that, it’s fair to presume that Grogu is out there somewhere … or is he? This is one of the big plot questions that a show like this creates, and it’s a question that we may never get a full answer to, all things considered. The Mandalorian would have to continue on for a REALLY long time for that to be the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for video coverage on The Mandalorian!

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show executive producer Dave Filoni had the following to say when asked about Grogu’s long-term whereabouts:

That’s a great question, and we talk about many different things. That’s a question for a bunch of characters by the way, not just Grogu. Where are they during these events? If anything, having made The Clone Wars and weaving a tale so intricately between two movies that were much closer together, I’ve learned that there’s expansive room in this galaxy for us to tell stories and have characters doing things.

As a kid, when Yoda said, “When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be,” to Luke, I took that very literally. Well, now we know that’s anything but true. There are many different people that could wield the force, and maybe Luke is the last Jedi as far as what Yoda would consider a Jedi. So we’ll just have to wait and see how the story evolves and what makes sense. But in my experience, there’s definitely a way to weave everything together and make it exciting. It’s possible it would never even have to cross over with what we saw [in the sequel trilogy] if the story has us somewhere else.

The only way that we could foresee some definite answers coming here is in the event we do end up seeing a new Disney+ show down the road that is set during the sequel trilogy or after the events of episode 9 — but who knows if the producers want to do that in the near future? There may be a certain span of time that they want to explore in feature movies, but who knows? Maybe the one currently know as “The Child” could arrive on the big screen someday.

Related – Get a better sense of what’s ahead on the next new episode of The Mandalorian

Where do you think Grogu ends up beyond the events of The Mandalorian?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for all sorts of other updates down the road. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







