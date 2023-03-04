Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date: Our hopes for March

As we get further and further into the month of March, are we going to learn more about Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7? It goes without saying, but the demand is certainly going to be there! We are talking about a fantastically fun show with some incredibly high stakes at the center of it.

Of course, we’re also aware that this is a show entering its final batch of episodes, but we’re going to try and ignore that for the time being.

At the time of this writing, HBO Max has not said anything about the eventual return of the show and as great as it would be to learn something more this month, it feels unlikely for a few different reasons.

First and foremost, we have to remember this: The folks at the aforementioned streaming service don’t have any inherent reason to say a lot of stuff in advance. We are still likely a few months away, if not more, from the show coming back, and we’re not sure that they are going to invest a lot of money in some crazy-extensive campaign … even though that we know it would be rather fun in order to see that.

It’s possible that we get a few small teases from the cast this month, but when it comes to timing out a return-date announcement, we tend to think that something will be reported in either April or May for the show to come back in the summer. That seems to be more of the standard pattern for programs that use the split-season model, or at the very least it is for shows that don’t have some extreme behemoth of an episode order. (Think in terms of shows that have episode orders in the 16-20 range.)

