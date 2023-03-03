Next in Fashion season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big season 2 finale today over on Netflix, can you expect a Next in Fashion season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We do think there are a few different things well worth thinking about here, but we should start with the following: Nothing has been 100% confirmed, at least as of yet, when it comes to the long-term future of the show. There are still reasons for hope and you shouldn’t get discouraged, but be prepared for this process to take a certain amount of time.

What Netflix is going to do with Next in Fashion is likely going to be similar to how they handle a number of other shows under the sun: Basically, they are going to look at the viewership over the next month or so and try to make some sort of firm decision on the basis of that. They want to see that not only are people watching, but they are doing so rather quickly and there’s a real online demand for more.

The challenge that this show faces is similar to a lot of other reality competitions in 2023 — basically, the extreme amount of competition that is out there. You have a larger number of even fashion-based programs that this competes directly against in some way, and it has to continue to win people over on the hosting, the judging, the format, the editing, and overall the quality of the contestants and the designs. There are a lot of components here.

If we do get another season…

We tend to think that it could premiere at some point in 2024. While we know that a lot of Netflix shows can take a long time to make, it’s important to remember that in this case, there isn’t anywhere near the same extensive production that you’d see for a Stranger Things or Squid Game.

Do you think we’re going to get a Next in Fashion season 3 renewal at Netflix in the next month or two?

