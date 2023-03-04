Winning Time season 2 premiere date: March expectations

What is there to hope for when it comes to a Winning Time season 2 premiere date over the course of March?

We should start off here by noting this: It shouldn’t be much of a surprise to anyone out there, but there is more to be excited about in regards to the future. HBO greenlit a second season of the drama, based on the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty featuring Magic and Kareem, many months ago. We’ve known that it is coming for a long time, and the real mystery right now is not knowing when they want to bring it back.

Because the schedule ahead for the network is so ambiguous, it would be pretty irresponsible to sit here and say that something is guaranteed when it comes to a big announcement this month. Yet, we are at least reasonably hopeful that some more news is coming on season 2 over the next few months, whether it be a promo, a start date, or some new photos.

The #1 question that we’ve got at the moment is what HBO will want to do on Sundays, following the end of the fourth and final season of Succession. They do have Winning Time potentially at their disposal, but then also new show The Idol and then also True Detective: Night Country, which they have already started to premiere. We tend to think that these are three shows they will scale out for most of 2023, especially since they won’t be getting House of the Dragon or Euphoria back until at least 2024. We also have a hard time thinking The White Lotus will be back this year, since we haven’t even heard official reports on a location for it just yet.

Just rest assured that before too long, more on the future of Winning Time should become clear — and yes, we’re expecting more drama, comedy, and controversy with it.

Do you think we are going to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time season 2 over the course of this month?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you 100% don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







