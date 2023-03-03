Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor, Dr Andrews for Senate run?

Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor and his role of Dr. Marcus Andrews? We hear rumors about actors leaving shows all the time. Yet, it is fair to say that the reasoning behind the new report today is a little bit different.

Let’s get into what we know about this subject at present, shall we? According to a new report coming in right now from Puck News, Harper (who also has a law degree from Harvard in addition to being an actor) is potentially eyeing a Senate run in Michigan, where he spends a great deal of time when he is not filming the ABC series. As you would imagine if this happens, he’s not going to be able to continue on the show at the moment. The Good Doctor films in British Columbia, and going in and out of Canada while also campaigning for a spot in the US Senate creates all sorts of logistical challenges.

(Another fascinating part of Harper’s story — while at Harvard, he had a friendship with none other than Barack Obama.)

We’ll have to wait and see what happens here for Harper but if he leaves this show, that means that Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff will be the only original full-time cast members left. While Paige Spara was around as season 1 as Lea, she was not promoted to series regular until after the fact. We do think the door would be left open for him to return based on how his run for office goes, mostly because we’ve seen the producers welcome back former cast members on a number of occasions already. Why wouldn’t they want to keep that going for a little while longer? There is certainly a benefit to doing this.

