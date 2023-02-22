The Good Doctor season 6 spoilers: Chuku Modu returning!

How about this for some awesome nostalgia leading up to The Good Doctor season 6 returning with new episodes? We’ve seen former cast members return to the show before and now, Chuku Modu can be added to the list!

According to a report from Deadline, the one-time cast member is currently poised to be back for the March 6 episode, fittingly titled “Old Friends.” Within this, Dr. Jared Kalu will return to the St. Bonaventure Hospital with a billionaire patient. This character was very much important to the earlier seasons of this story, but we’ve seen over the years here that the producers are fine to rotate in and out cast members whenever it feels appropriate. We suppose that a certain part of this is a real-life reflection of the medical profession, where we do often see doctors travel around before finding the right hospital.

In a statement about Modu’s return to the series, here is what co-showrunner Liz Friedman had to say:

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Chuku rejoin The Good Doctor family, and for the audience to learn what Dr. Kalu has been up to since he left St. Bon’s.”

In addition to Jared’s return to the series, March is going to be a big month thanks to The Good Lawyer. Moving forward, we are going to have a chance to see the backdoor pilot to that potential spin-off, which stars Kennedy McMann as a lawyer with obsessive-compulsive disorder, one who will do everything in her power to assist Shaun on a case. Depending on what the preliminary numbers are plus the viewer / network reception, there is a chance that this could end up being a part of the 2023-24 TV season.

