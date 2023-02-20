Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We know that we’ve been rather lucky to have a lot of new episodes as of late. Really, ever since the premiere of The Bachelor there has been a chance to see all sorts of great stuff for Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: There is no new installment of The Good Doctor set to air on the network tonight. Instead, the plan here is for it to come back with season 6 episode 14, titled “Hard Heart,” in just the matter of a week. Want to learn a little bit more about that? Then check out the full synopsis below:

When a 3-year-old arrives at the ER, the team immediately recognizes he is having a stroke. However, Dr. Shaun Murphy’s diagnosis of the underlying cause doesn’t solve the problem which has Dr. Park search deeper.

So what’s coming up after the fact? We know that there’s going to be some important stories to tell for Shaun and Lea as they get prepared to be parents. We tend to think that both of them are excited for this new chapter, but we understand the concern. Shaun is worried that their relationship will never be the same and in a way, he’s right! However, there are so many ways in which the story can evolve in a really rewarding manner.

In general, there is a lot of good stuff coming over the rest of the season and who knows? At the moment, it does appear as though there’s going to be a season 7! Let’s hope that some renewal news comes out in the near future…

