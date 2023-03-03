Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date: March hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some big news on Interview with the Vampire season 2 over the course of March? At the moment, let’s just say there are reasons for hope!

So where do we start off here? Well, it feels fair to remember that the AMC series has been off the air for months already. Also, with the finale of Mayfair Witches a number of days ago, you can argue further that now is the time to bring the show back!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Well, let’s just say now that this month can be a case of good and bad news when it comes to the show … so where is the best place to start?

Let’s start with the good news, since this is the thing that will probably get more of you out there legitimately excited. We do know already that the second season is going to start off production at some point this spring, and that means we’re on the cusp of getting more news! Unfortunately, we’re looking more at April than March, so we could be getting ahead of ourselves if we were wanting something substantial now. There won’t be a lot of official stuff to share over the next thirty days.

As for when we could realistically expect these episodes to arrive on AMC, we do tend to think that it’s possible we will see them over the course of the fall / early winter. This is the perfect sort of show for around Halloween, and it feels like the network would be making a grave mistake if they didn’t give us these episodes at around that point. Of course, it will mostly just come down to whether or not they are ready…

What are you hoping we are going to learn about Interview with the Vampire season 2 over the course of March?

Share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







