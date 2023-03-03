SWAT season 6 episode 16 spoilers: Get set for ‘Blowback’

As you start to get yourselves prepared for SWAT season 6 episode 16 on CBS next week, there are a few different things to advise you on.

First and foremost, be ready for things to be a little bit crazy. “Blowback,” just based on the title alone, feels like it’s going to be one of the more action-packed stories that is out there. We imagine that we’ll start to see some difficult choices and painful moments, but also opportunities to really question what the future could hold for some characters. Take Luca, who will have to make a huge decision in regards to his family.

Below, you can see now the full season 6 episode 16 synopsis with all sorts of other insight on what lies ahead:

“Blowback” – When classified information falls into the wrong hands, the team races to stop a dangerous plot targeting former members of the U.S. military. Also, Luca is faced with a challenging choice when a family member suddenly falls ill, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If there is one other thing we should mention here in a general sense, it is to be prepared for some sort of larger hiatus in the relatively near future. We know that SWAT as a series is going to be off during the NCAA Tournament, as will the rest of the CBS – Friday night shows. In the interim, the best thing we can advise is just that you kick back and encourage as many of your friends to watch as humanly possible. That is the best way to bring us closer to getting more down the road!

