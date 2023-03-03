1923 season 2 premiere date: Expectations for March

Now that we’re into March, how much can we project ahead to the future of 1923 season 2 on Paramount+?

At the time of this writing, we do have a feeling that the streaming service is off somewhere, smiling from ear to ear and for good reason. Not only do they know already that the show is coming back for more, but it’s also performed incredibly well! The combination of Harrison Ford and then also the Yellowstone brand has proven to be a really good one, and that sets the table presumably for some other good stuff we could see in the next batch of episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So when are we going to see them? Well, probably not for a long time. If there are any more details that we get about the show this month, they will be the final interviews that are out there tied to the finale. There was a huge cliffhanger at the tail end of it with Spencer and Alexandra, who were separated amidst their journey to get back to Montana. There is a chance that they do end up being reunited, and we’re hoping for that — also, we’re still hoping that they are the two who carry the lineage forward to eventually John Dutton, which would explain why we’ve seen so much from them.

At the right now, the general hope is that filming for 1923 season 2 could begin this summer and if that happens, we could be setting the stage for a premiere date at some point either at the end of this year or in early 2024. We tend to think that if possible, Paramount would like to keep the Harrison Ford show on a similar schedule to what we saw in the past, especially since the flagship Yellowstone is in the midst of so much confusion right now amidst reports of scheduling conflicts.

Fingers crossed, some more news on the epic 1923 journey does surface before the month is over!

Related – What does the cast know about the future?

What are you hoping to learn about 1923 season 2 over the course of the month?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll also have some other news coming your way before long. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







