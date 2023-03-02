Riverdale season 7 trailer: Are Archie, Cheryl … married?

As you get set for the Riverdale season 7 premiere on The CW a little later this month, we’ve got one bit of advice to share: Be prepared for anything. With this being the final season and with these characters transported to an alternate-reality past, things are going to be weird — very weird.

Want some examples? Then consider whatever is going on with Betty and Kevin, or the notion that Archie could be getting married to Cheryl. The latest trailer (watch here) hints at a couple of these big developments, and of course gives you a lot of the classic 1950’s fashion. Heck at one point, a character even says something is “swell” — what better evidence of the era is there?

Despite the dive into the past, don’t expect Riverdale to turn into a radically different show. It’s still going to be dark, twisted, and certainly still fun at times, and we don’t quite think that we are going to be in this era forever. It does actually allow for a chance to tell some stories, at least for now, that are slightly more in line with the comics, and that may be exactly what the producers were hoping for. If we are getting set to say goodbye to the story in the present, isn’t it important to have another couple of nods to the past here and there? We tend to think so.

One of the questions that we have, beyond just what happens in the past, is how many viewers are even going to be around to catch the end. Viewership for Riverdale has steadily trickled off over time, mostly as a result (at least to us) of the show getting so weird and complicated at times. We are still glad that there is a chance for it to have a proper ending here, especially when you consider how many series out there in general are not getting this opportunity.

Related – Get some more news all about Riverdale as we get a little bit closer to the end

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Riverdale season 7, at least based on the new trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







