Outlander season 7 premiere date: Where episode details fall in

It’s already been established that the Outlander season 7 premiere will arrive at some point this summer. Yet, isn’t this only one piece of the overall puzzle? We certainly think that are some other subjects and ideas to discuss, especially when it comes to specific details about upcoming episodes.

After such a long hiatus, we tend to think the first episode back is going to be ALL sorts of epic — just think about the cliffhanger! Jamie Fraser could be at the center of a thrilling and action-packed story, and we’re very much excited to see what lies ahead here. The issue? Having to wait around in order to get to it.

We don’t think that Outlander / Starz will make you wait until premiere night to get at least a small sense of what’s ahead here. Instead, they will announce a firm premiere date in the spring (most likely April or May), share a trailer about a month before the show is back, and then a few weeks before the first episode, give us at least a synopsis for episode 1. Typically, Starz shares a month’s worth of synopses all at once, so we could actually get some info about the first two or three episodes of the season at the same time.

Let’s go back to the premiere-date announcement for a moment: This is where we really hope that the network also indicates if they are splitting the season into parts. This is something that we’d prefer not to have to wait for, given the fact that we want to know what we’re up against early! There are sixteen episodes in season 7 and to us, it feels pretty unlikely that we’re going to be getting the entire bunch of them all at once.

Now, let’s just hope that this new season is as dramatic, romantic, and full of big moments as we think it should be.

