The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Is June now likely?

Could we really be waiting until June to see The Wheel of Time season 2 over at Prime Video? Let’s just say there is new evidence.

What’s the source of said evidence? Well, that is actually rather simple: The schedule that the streaming service has already shared. One of the things that we’ve come to learn over the past few years is that big-name streaming services rarely ever put two of the same shows on the air at the same time. Why is that? Well, the answer is pretty simple: They would much rather space out their bigger shows as a means of ensuring that they have viewers for a significantly long period of time.

Yesterday, the news was first revealed that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, clearly one of the bigger shows that the Amazon-led company has to offer, is premiering in mid-April. Thanks to the way in which its episodes are being released, its series finale is going to be coming out in late May. What we tend to think on the basis of this is that The Wheel of Time could premiere in June, and then run for a couple of months until Gen V premieres later on in the summer. All of this will bring them into the fall, when they have the final season of Jack Ryan and potentially some other shows, as well.

Obviously, it goes without saying that we’d love to have The Wheel of Time on the air a little bit sooner than this and in theory, that could still very much happen. Yet, we’re trying to be cautious based on not just the premiere-date strategy for Prime Video, but also how much post-production is required for a show like this.

Do we think that it will be worth the wait? Absolutely, but it is a pretty long wait nonetheless.

