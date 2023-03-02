Succession season 4 trailer: Kendall, Shiv, and Roman’s plan

We’re going to have a chance to see the Succession season 4 premiere on March 26, but why wait to see the new trailer?

Today, the folks over at HBO released a brand-new look at what lies ahead for the show, and it featured more complicated family drama — of course with a signature business spin. We know that there’s the potential at this point that Waystar Royco is sold off to Lukas Matsson, but can it be stopped? Can Kendall, Shiv, and Roman do something to wrestle power away from their father? Well, they do have a plan…

If you head over to the link here, you can see via the trailer that the three characters seem to be thinking about a partnership-of-sorts with some of the family’s longtime enemies in order to make some positive steps in the right direction. Do we think they love the idea of working with Sandi, Stewie, and Pierce? Hardly, but it could allow them to figure out their next move. Meanwhile, Shiv feels betrayed by Tom, Connor plots out his political future, and Logan continues to tell himself that all is going according to plan. Things are going to be chaotic, but also funny — this show balances genres like almost no other.

If you do want to get a few more details, just check out the season 4 logline below:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

We know that it is brutal to think about this being the end of the road, but we will stand by this notion: We’d rather see the series end on a high note than drag out well beyond the expiration date.

What are you most excited to see right now about Succession season 4, based on the trailer?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

