Ghosts season 2 episode 17 spoilers: One rough weekend

Want to learn a little bit more about Ghosts season 2 episode 17? There’s a lot to be excited about, including a big guest star! Veep alum Matt Walsh is going to be back as Elias Woodstone, and there will be a pretty particular purpose for it — one that could also provide some hilarious consequences.

Want to know more? Well, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 2 episode 17 synopsis:

“Weekend from Hell” – Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns to Woodstone seeking Hetty’s forgiveness so he can stay out of hell for good. Also, Jay struggles to repeat an inspired culinary creation that he came up with after walking through Flower, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 9 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, this is going to be an episode that provides a number of different twists, but above all else, more chances to get to know some of these characters a little bit better! That’s the sort of thing that we absolutely want to see from this show the vast majority of the time. Given that this is a comedy that could go on for many years, we don’t think any one story has to be rushed. A big part of the fun is the journey, and getting a chance in order to live in this world with some of these people — living or dead.

Also, hasn’t Flower in particular had some really fun stuff over the past few weeks? We’re glad to see that continue for at least a little while longer. The sad thing to note here is that we are getting closer to the end of the season, and we don’t want to think about some super-long hiatus!

