When Calls the Heart season 10: Our hopes for March

As we get into the month of March, what will that mean for When Calls the Heart season 10 over at Hallmark Channel? We know that there is a lot to look forward to!

First and foremost, let’s start off by noting this: We do know the premiere date now! If you had asked us back at the start of January, we would’ve predicted easily that the Erin Krakow series is coming back in the spring. That’s not happening. Instead, we are waiting until July 30. That means a LONG wait is ahead.

What does that mean in terms of the rest of the month? Well, let’s just say that we could be waiting for a good while here to get some more news on the future … and a certain amount of patience is going to be required. We don’t think that Hallmark is going to be doing something where they put a trailer out there more than four months in advance, largely because it makes almost no sense for them to do so. Typically shows go hard with their promotion about a month / month and a half before the premiere, and that is exactly what we think we are going to see here.

In general, we do tend to think that there’s a chance that we could get some vague news on season 10 over the course of the month, whether it be new photos or information about what’s next for Elizabeth, Lucas, Nathan, and some other characters. This could be a season of change for so many characters, but the central themes and location of Hope Valley will very much still be there.

In general, be prepared for drama, romance, and heartfelt moments aplenty — basically, the same sort of thing that we’ve had a chance to enjoy as a part of this show from the very beginning.

