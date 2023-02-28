When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: New expectation

We realize that in a lot of ways, it is a little premature to discuss a When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date. After all, we just found out when season 10 is starting, and it is not coming back until we get around to July 30!

In spite of this, though, we absolutely think there are a few fascinating things to get into on the subject of the show keeping / not keeping what seems to be a totally new schedule. For most of its run, the Erin Krakow series has been thought of as an institution for the winter or early spring. Yet, that is going to be changing to a certain degree. With the series’ arrival in the summer, the folks at Hallmark Channel are going to get a chance to gauge how the show fares in a new timeslot. We tend to think that it is going to be more than fine, all things considered.

The most important thing for the network in general is consistency. It’s one of the reasons why they had the show in the same sort of timeslot for many years. We don’t think they planned season 10 to premiere when it did for it to be a one-off. With this in mind, we are going to go ahead and anticipate that the show is going to be back at some point in the summer of 2024 with something more.

For those of you who did miss why the show is moving to that time of the year in the first place, it has a lot to do with the fact that the network is trying out some other projects in winter / spring. It wants to give those shows a chance to succeed; hence, them being willing to take a few chances.

Of course, we’re hoping that season 12 happens down the road, as well … but we could be waiting on that for a good while.

Related – Have you read our full piece all about the When Calls the Heart season 11 renewal yet?

Do you think we are going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere down the road?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

