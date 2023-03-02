Alaska Daily season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The aftermath

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn a little bit more about Alaska Daily season 1 episode 8 on ABC? There is a lot of drama ahead, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

After all, consider some of what has transpired already! We know that episode 7 was a life-or-death crisis with Eileen at the center of it, and a big chunk of the next new installment could be about answering one key question: What lies ahead from here? We are prepared for a certain degree of drama, and also a lot of new reveals at the same exact time. We know that in general, the writing here is building up towards some huge stuff down the road — there’s no real hurry right now, and nor should there be.

Below, you can check out the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 8 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

As the team grapples with the incident’s aftermath, they support one another as the daily grind continues and bleak budgets loom for the paper. Meanwhile, new discoveries surrounding Gloria’s death highlight leads that could reclassify the case.

In general, we would say that the only major thing Alaska Daily has to be concerned about is the simple fact that it’s been off the air for so long. As a result of that, it’s inevitable that there would be an adjustment period to a certain extent for viewers. Let’s hope that the ratings are still there and if people aren’t checking it out live, maybe they are after the fact. This would be the main way to ensure that we could get a season 2 at some point down the road.

(For the record, we would not be surprised if we are left waiting until April or May to learn if we are getting another season or not.)

