Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC with season 22 episode 16?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Within this article, of course we’re going to dive into that … but also look towards the future.

First and foremost, though, we should start by being the bearer of bad news … even if we don’t want to be. There is not going to be a new episode of the flagship show on the air tonight and instead, we’re going to be waiting for a REALLY long time to see it back on the air. How long are we talking? Think in terms of Thursday, March 23.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing the folks at the network haven’t shared too much about what the future will hold — even though it would’ve been great if they did. We do at least think a synopsis for season 22 episode 16 is going to be out there by this time next week. This show has been around for well over two decades (especially if you consider the hiatus in between), so of course we tend to think that you know at least what to expect right now format-wise. The only real surprise could come via how certain events are presented, and just what kind of personal plotlines we get every step of the way.

One more thing to wonder about? Whether or not we could get a firm season 23 renewal at some point between now and when the show is back. We certainly want one, and with a writers’ strike possibly looming, we do think there’s benefit in announcing something early. Unfortunately, we just know along the way that there are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off. It’s important to be patient from here on out for that very reason.

For those who are wondering, the rest of the Law & Order franchise will be back that same day — it’s not just about the mothership here.

