Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Now that we have arrived to the month of March, what could that means when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date Netflix? It probably goes without saying, but there is a lot to be excited here when it comes to the long-term.

Unfortunately, we wish that we could say the same when it comes to the short-term. Filming for the final season is still more than two months away and with that in mind, we’re set to be waiting a REALLY long time for whatever is coming down the road here.

At the moment, we don’t even feel confident that there is going to be premiere date news for the next season of the show over the next month, however painful that is to say. If you are the streaming service, what’s the reason for you to rush right now? Well, to be frank, there is no reason to do that. Once filming starts, that is going to take a substantial period of time and even after that, there’s a lengthy post-production window that goes into it. The absolute earliest you can probably expect to see season 5 premiere is late 2024, and that is only under the condition that the show gets split up. Otherwise, you should probably go ahead and set some of your sights on 2025, as tough as that may be to say.

With all of this in mind, the only thing we can really advise you to do over the next month is pretty simple: Hope for a tidbit or two in an interview. Other than that, we’ll be stuck sitting around until the summer to get any sort of behind-the-scenes tease for what is coming up next. Let’s hope that the endgame does live up to the hype!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

