Stranger Things 5 premiere date: David Harbour on filming

As so many of you out there are well aware at this point, Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix down the road. Yet, it could be a rather long wait ahead! We’ve already noted that the hit series will start filming in either late May or June, and that we could be waiting until late 2024 / early 2025 to see it back. So much of it could just depend on how the streamer chooses to air the upcoming episodes — in particular, whether we get them all at once or in batches.

We know that working on this show behind the scenes can be pretty darn intensive, and that could be especially the case for one star more than any other.

Speaking to Discussing Film, here is what star David Harbour had to say about trying to balance out the show this summer with his role in the upcoming Marvel project Thunderbolts:

“It’s nothing like I’ve ever done before … You know ‘Stranger Things’ had to go. We have to get going because the kids are growing up, we got to shoot this thing! Then ‘Thunderbolts’ came around, and I was terrified. I was like, ‘Oh god, if these things don’t work out, and I can’t do one?'”

We do know that filming is going to be happening for the fifth and final season for a long time, and that’s without even getting into the post-production period. While there isn’t all that much that we can say when it comes to the story right now, we’re at least grateful that the Duffer Brothers have had such a substantial period of time to really plot out the rest of the show and get people excited. There are plenty of storytellers who find their projects cut off far earlier than was originally planned!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

