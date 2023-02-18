Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A three-year wait?

Is there a chance we waiting a long time to see a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over at Netflix — a really long time? We know that we’d love the show back sooner rather than later, but there is a wide array of different stuff to consider here.

So where should we realistically kick off here? Well, we have to mention here that production for the show is not going to be kicking off until late spring / early summer. It could take around a year to make the rest of these episodes, and that’s before you even consider the long post-production window that it is going to take to perfect some of these stories. The more that we think about it, the more difficult it could be that we see the show back in 2024 … unless, of course, the season is split and we see the first half very late in the year. It feels a little more realistic that we’ll be waiting until 2025 to see the entirety of the story play out.

To be specific, could we be waiting until summer 2025? If that is the case, we’d be looking at a three-year wait between seasons and that, undoubtedly, is a really long time to be waiting for new episodes. It’s certainly going to be a tough thing to deal with — that is something that we know for sure.

With that being said, we don’t think we need to resign ourselves to this idea, at least not yet. We still think there’s a chance the show could play out by the winter or spring of that year, but there is more that goes into this beyond just post-production. There is also the issue here of what Netflix itself wants.

It goes without saying, but Stranger Things 5 is one of the most-anticipated seasons of ANY show in the history of the streaming service. We certainly think that they are going to spend a lot of time figuring out when they want the show back. If they decide that it is better waiting until the summer, they could opt to go in that particular direction.

