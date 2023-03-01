Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2: Is it renewed?

Following today’s big season 1 finale at Fox, can you expect a Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 down the road? There is an interesting case to be made for it, but it’s not a decision we may get from the powers-that-be immediately.

The first thing that we absolutely have to note first and foremost is that we understand why the network greenlit this show. They want more unscripted fare and beyond The Masked Singer, there aren’t a lot of other big hits they have in the format. On paper, there were reasons to believe that there could be something here! We are talking about a show featuring some familiar faces from the celebrity world, so putting them through some grueling challenges felt like a way that the producers could capitalize on what we see on a show like The Challenge. This is also based on an international format, so there is at least a record of some success.

As for whether or not we get a season 2, that’s where things get complicated. No decision has been made and technically, we may not learn for months. Reality TV often works on its own timeline and because of that, we can’t speak to when Fox will figure things out. The ratings for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test did not set the world on fire, but they are comparable to some of the other programs Fox has. There’s a case to bring it back again as a midseason fill-in, but it will take a memorable cast to get people excited. Is there going to be a way for them to find some of those people?

Ultimately, we will at least say that this show felt like a more worthy experiment than Beyond the Edge over at CBS, which felt like it wanted to be Survivor even though it couldn’t quite pull it off.

