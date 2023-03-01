Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 renewal: Do we still have hope?

Given that the premiere of The Mandalorian season 3 is just about here, what better time than the present to dive into Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? This is another one of the big Disney+ series set within the Star Wars universe and when it came out last year, there were absolutely some questions about the future.

Now, what can we say about said future? Is there still any hope on the subject?

We should start off here with both the obvious but also unfortunate: At the time of this writing, nothing has been said with 100% certainty when it comes to the future of the Ewan McGregor series. There would need to be a totally new story, and that is where the big challenge lies — if you continue to have him fighting Darth Vader year in and year out, eventually you start to test the believability of the story. We’d love to explore more of Obi-Wan’s history, but at the same time, would it be realistic if he wasn’t going after Anakin for a time? There is a lot to tackle.

The only thing that we can say for now is that McGregor seems interested in reprising the role, and we don’t think that’s changed. We also do realize that Disney is going to be careful with this character in particular since he’s tied so deeply into A New Hope. Unless they have an absolutely perfect idea, they probably won’t move forward.

Still, we do expect the questions asked throughout The Mandalorian — even if the shows are set at different times and have little to do with each other beyond the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

