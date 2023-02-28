The Mandalorian season 3 premiere start time, early details!

Are you ready for The Mandalorian season 3 premiere to be here? We know that we are, especially when you consider the high expectations that are out there! We are talking here all about one of the biggest shows on TV, and also one that really managed to get Disney+ going in the right direction almost immediately.

We know that we are hours away from the show coming back, but what time can you expect that? If you are interested in that or some other insight, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — videos are coming on The Mandalorian!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that come midnight Pacific time / 3:00 a.m. Eastern is when you can expect to see the premiere on the aforementioned streaming service. In a perfect world, of course it would be great to see the show back before then! Yet, that doesn’t appear to be what’s going to be going down here. It’s always possible it gets released a little early, but we wouldn’t bank on that.

If you do want to get a few details about where the story is going this time around, we simply suggest that you check out the logline below:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The big theme of this season seems to be identity, as Din Djarin has to contend with the consequences of removing his helmet. There are some parts of his struggle moving forward that are not going to be easy, and we would suggest that you prepare for moral quagmires and of course physical danger — after all, these are both woven into the DNA of what this character often tends to experience!

Related – Don’t expect The Mandalorian as a series to end anytime soon

What do you most want to see as we prepare for The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







