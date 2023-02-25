The Mandalorian season 3 premiere: Is there any end in sight?

As we get prepared for The Mandalorian season 3 premiere on Disney+, why not discuss the long-term future of the show a little bit further?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and say this about Jon Favreau: He has no problem speaking his mind, even when it surprises people. Often, showrunners will talk about having a multi-season plan and an ending in mind for their show. They really want you to believe that everything is mapped out, and sometimes it is! Let’s just say that this isn’t quite the case for this particular show in the Star Wars universe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — videos are coming on The Mandalorian!

Speaking in a new interview with Total Film, Favreau admitted that he actually doesn’t have an end in mind for The Mandalorian, and right now the story just continues to build:

“I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story … And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters…it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind.

“Quite the contrary. I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

We know already that there are a lot of plans for a season 4 and honestly, we don’t mind the great unknown. So long as the stories are great (and that is the big contingency here), why would anyone be upset about wanting more of them? Season 3 in particular is going to be a huge one for Din Djarin as there are so many discussions about identity … we’re looking forward to diving more into it in just a matter of days!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Mandalorian and what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into The Mandalorian season 3?

Share your thoughts and hopes for the long-term future below! After you do that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







