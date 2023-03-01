Kung Fu season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Finding Xiao

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Kung Fu season 3 episode 13 arrive. We don’t have to tell you this one is big. We’re talking here about the all-important finale! It is the end of this current arc, and there’s a chance that it could be the end of the series.

We’re not trying to be overly pessimistic here by any means. Instead, we’re just well-aware of the fact that we’re going to be waiting for a good while to get a firm decision most likely. The CW is a network under new leadership and with that, of course, comes a new set of priorities that are, to be frank, a little bit hard to read. They want to skew towards older viewers, but doesn’t this show have broad appeal across multiple audiences?

Anyhow, no matter what happens down the road, be prepared for a pretty awesome finale that could put Nicky vs. Xiao at the center of everything.

Below, you can check out the full Kung Fu season 3 episode 13 synopsis with more information all about what’s next:

THE SEARCH FOR XIAO – After uncovering Xiao’s master plan, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team find themselves in a race against the clock to stop her before it’s too late. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung and J.B. Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#313). Original airdate 3/8/2023. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Insofar as a possible cliffhanger goes, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of hybrid ending here. What we mean by that is that we could get a certain measure of closure and yet, at the same time, a larger tease for what could lie ahead.

