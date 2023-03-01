If you find yourselves curious in learning about an FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 15 return date at CBS, we don’t blame you! This franchise is notorious at this point for its sporadic hiatuses, and the truth is that another one at this point may be upon you.

So what can we go ahead and say? Well, let’s just start by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new installment next week. It’d be nice if the Dylan McDermott series had a chance to build up some more momentum, but you will be waiting for a little while to see that happen. Odds are, you’re probably not going to get some sort of big run of episodes at this point until we get around to the near-end of the season.

For now, what we can say is that you’ll at least get one new episode on Tuesday, March 14. Whether there are more new ones immediately after that remains to be seen. The biggest thing to hope for is that this installment (which does not have a full title or official synopsis yet) gives you the same action and intensity that we’ve seen on the series over the years already. Few other shows allow you the chance to test your main characters week after week in the way that this one does, so let’s just hope that we see a great case but then also some personal drama, as well.

In looking far ahead for a moment, we tend to think that the season 4 finale for Most Wanted is going to be coming up this May — we already know that a season 5 will be coming to CBS down the road, so that’s not something you have to worry about for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

