A Million Little Things season 5 episode 5: ‘No Place Like Home’

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on A Million Little Things season 5 episode 5? Let’s start off with a reminder that more is coming! The drama is technically still in the somewhat-early stages of its final season, and with that we’re still going to see some characters adjust to some very different parameters within their lives.

The title for this particular upcoming episode is “No Place Like Home.” Want to know more? Then check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

Maggie and Gary explore the possibility of a home birth, while Regina and Rome adjust to life with their new roommate. Katherine and Greta reach a crossroads in their relationship.

Some of these stories are likely going to build far beyond this episode. We don’t exactly think that Gary and Maggie’s baby storyline is being wrapped up here, but we strongly understand why a home birth is a consideration. These are two people who have collectively spent such an enormous part of their lives in hospitals. With that in mind, we tend to think that they would like to be anywhere other than in such a spot all over again. That’s so trying on them both and they may want to associate their new arrival in a place with more positive associations.

As for Katherine and Greta, this is such a reminder that relationships are hard and take some time to figure out. There are going to be some highs and lows here! While we hope that the two are going to figure things out in due time, there is no guarantee that it will come about easily. A certain amount of patience should be required as we see the two navigate some of these particular obstacles.

