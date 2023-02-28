Your Honor season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The fear of death

As we get closer to Your Honor season 2 episode 8 arriving on Showtime later this week, doesn’t it feel more and more like someone is going to die? At this point, it’s hard to really accept any other possibility! Just remember here that this is a brutal, violent world, and it is the one that is going to feature more tragedy at some point. It’s mostly just a matter right now of who is the most tied to it.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it felt as though Eugene was going to be the victim and he still could be. Sure, he’s still alive at the moment, but does that really mean that he is safe? We wouldn’t think so! There is just so much darkness coursing through this world, and even for Michael, he’s never going to be out of the woods no matter what he does. He may not want to work with Olivia, but how much choice does he really have in the matter? For the time being, we’re going to say not that much.

Below, you can check out the full Your Honor season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

Eugene escapes danger only to run headfirst into new jeopardy. Frustrated with Michael, Olivia sets her sights on an unlikely new mark. Big Mo’s triumphant opening night takes an unexpected dark turn.

The crazy thing to imagine is that there are only a few episodes left in the season at the moment and ultimately, these may also be the final episodes of the series. There is no order for a Your Honor season 2 and much like season 1, we tend to think this is a show designed to have a clear beginning, middle, and end. We tend to imagine that so much of the future will be tied to the fate of Bryan Cranston’s character. If he dies, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the story continues.

