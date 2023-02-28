Perfect Match season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect a Perfect Match season 2 to happen at Netflix at some point? There’s definitely a lot to get into here from start to finish!

So what’s the best place to start? We suppose it is noting that for now, nothing has been confirmed, but we do think there are plenty of reasons to expect something more! Remember here that the show has already figured out a successful way to piggyback off the success of many other shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Mole, and others. Netflix can use some past reality starts in order to better promote this show, and then give people some content that is inherently fun and breezy. Given that unscripted fare is rarely that expensive compared to its scripted counterpart, there’s reason aplenty to think that we’re going to see more of this down the road.

If there is any problem we foresee Perfect Match having, it is being able to refresh worthy talent on an annual basis. Remember that for this season, everyone behind the scenes had seasons’ worth of great personalities to choose from. They were picked to be the cream of the crop and moving forward, there would only be a year’s worth of new talent to bring to the table.

Netflix does not typically take a long period of time to renew most of their shows, so we don’t tend to think that it’s going to take a long period of time to settle on whatever it is that they want to do here. We tend to think they will figure that out pretty fast and following that, we’re going to be able to just dive in and enjoy the rest of the content provided we get it. The best-case scenario, at least for now, is that we see a second season launch at some point in early 2023.

