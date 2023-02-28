Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: Original Magnum PI star to appear

While the reboot of Magnum PI airs its fifth season on NBC, a star of the original show is joining Tom Selleck now over on Blue Bloods.

So what can you expect to see here? According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Larry Manetti (the original Rick) is going to be appearing in an upcoming April episode of the long-running crime procedural. his role is that of Sam Velucci, described as “a retired cop who holds at gunpoint the young man who sold his grandson fentanyl-laced pills.” As you would imagine, this is a situation that would probably lead to a number of other characters getting involved.

Casting Manetti is of course a great way to appeal to a lot of nostalgic viewers out there who loved the original Magnum PI back in the day and wants to see the cast work together to a certain degree. This is also, of course, a great way in order to further ensure that there is a compelling story close to the end of the season. Manetti is one of the only cast members from the original series who is able to stop by for a role, as John Hillerman and Roger E. Mosley passed away in 2017 and 2022, respectively.

We know that Blue Bloods has had a nice run of episodes over the course of the year, and there will be some more coming in the month of March. However, we are also anticipating a hiatus near the end of the month due largely to the presence of the NCAA Tournament. If you have watched this show with regularity over the years, you already know this is coming and can prepare accordingly. We’ve certainly come to expect it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

