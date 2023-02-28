Snowfall season 6 episode 3 video: Franklin, Leon reunite

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Snowfall season 6 episode 3 officially arrive — so what does that mean?

Well, we already know what Franklin Saint’s current state is, and it’s far from great. He’s lost his money, he doesn’t have a lot of his family at his side, and his options are limited. While episode 3 will bring Leon and Wanda back, that doesn’t mean that they are going to be at his side helping him every step of the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Snowfall season 6 videos!

A new promo has surfaced for Wednesday’s episode and within that, you do at least get a few small teases for what lies ahead. Take, for example, getting a chance to see Leon and Franklin in the same room together! We know how Leon feels about everything that’s gone down and he wants to restore the community and find a certain element of peace. Unfortunately, Franklin doesn’t think that is possible. He made it clear that his back is completely up against the wall at this point, and he also suggests in a separate moment that someone should get out while they still can … but who?

Franklin, at this point, seems to realize that things are going to get bloody, and he wants to (understandably) do whatever he can in order to ensure that some people do not get caught in the crosshairs. Unfortunately, we’ve said this a handful of times now and it doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon: This show is in so many ways a tragedy. It’s hard to predict a super-happy outcome for anyone at this point.

You can see the aforementioned preview for this episode over at the link here.

Related – Be sure to get some additional information when it comes to Snowfall season 6

What do you think is going to happen moving into Snowfall season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







