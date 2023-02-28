1923 season 2 premiere date: The most likely months

We may be just two days removed from the season 1 finale, but of course we want to look towards a 1923 season 2 premiere date already! Why wouldn’t we? Just think in terms of the emotional way in which the first season ended, or some of the potential that could be here from here on out with a number of these stories.

Of course, the most important thing at present is simply trying to figure out what is the most likely time for the show to come back on the air, and there are some legitimate things to wonder about in regards to that. This isn’t a show that can start filming immediately, after all! It Takes time for Taylor Sheridan to put together the story and even after that, the production and post-production teams have to do their magic!

If we were to map out the most likely months that we could presumably see more of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on Paramount+, we would obviously start off with December. That is the one that fundamentally makes the most sense, and we say that primarily on the basis of what we have seen so far. We think that the streamer would like to make this an annual event if they can, but it really comes down to whether or not the episodes are ready to go.

So beyond December, what else could we be seeing here? That’s where we start to pivot and look a little bit towards January and February 2024. We’d be shocked if new episodes arrive later than that, but some of it could depend on whenever Yellowstone is back around. We tend to think, at least at the moment, that the flagship show will be there to help the promote the prequel, like we have seen in the past.

