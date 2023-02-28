The Rookie season 5 episode 18 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast

Following what you see tonight on ABC, why wouldn’t you be curious about The Rookie season 5 episode 18? There is more of the season to come!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have some rather unfortunate news to share: You are going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. There is no new installment currently set for next week, and there is a chance you could be waiting a few weeks for something more substantial.

When you think about it, we also tend to imagine that it’s rather hard to think anything otherwise. After all, go ahead and remember this — we’ve gotten a TON of episodes for where we are in the season at the moment. Eventually, ABC was going to have to offset this with some sort of break. This will give the cast and crew more time to come up with some sort of story to share on the other side, and of course we’re thrilled with whatever idea they are going to bring to the table!

Our hope at the moment is pretty simple: That there’s going to be a lot of action and drama when the show comes back, but also a chance to learn more about some of these characters at the same exact time. Of course, getting more Bradford and Chen is a must since the writers have done a pretty good job of showing off their journey so far. Why not keep that going for as long as you possibly can? It certainly feels like that’s a great way to keep people engaged.

Of course, another way to generate some engagement would be to get a season 6 renewal — we’re fairly optimistic one is coming, but that’s going to be up to the folks over at ABC to announce.

