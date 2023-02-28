The Winchesters season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Answers?

Next week on The Winchesters season 1 episode 13, you’re going to have a pretty epic story like no other — it’s the finale!

For those of you who are surprised that we’re getting the last episode of the season so soon, the only answer that we can give is that we absolutely understand. After all, remember that The CW opted to not give any of their first-year shows more than 13 episodes, which is a part of their elaborate transition away from their previous regime. Don’t think of this as some sort of sure-fire sign that we are going to see The Winchesters get canceled at the end of the day, but we understand there’s some concern. Sure, we know a good bit of where John and Mary’s story eventually goes thanks to Supernatural, but we obviously want more news leading into that!

Below, you can check out the full The Winchesters season 1 episode 13 synopsis with some more insight all about the finale and what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – John (Drake Rodger) receives a message from a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) work together to find answers, but time is running out. Lastly, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John have a warm but awkward reunion. There is a lot to unpack, but they realize this isn’t the time or place. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#113). Original airdate 3/7/2023.

Our hope is that by the end of this finale, we’ll at least have a chance to see what happens when Mary and John get back around each other, and that there’s also enough time to really dive into some of it. We know that in general, there is SO much going on here from start to finish that we don’t want to make any bold predictions as to what could be coming.

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to The Winchesters season 1 episode 13 on The CW?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

