FBI season 5 episode 16 return date at CBS: What’s next?

If you are excited to see FBI season 5 episode 16 on CBS down the road, or wanting a return date, we are right there with you!

Let’s start off here with a presentation of what we know with confidence: The show is going to be off next week. It appears as though it is going to be back on Tuesday, March 14. The title for the next new episode could be “Family First,” and we say this mostly because this is an episode that has been previously delayed. If CBS does schedule it for the 14th, this is what you can expect to see:

“Family First” – The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan. Tiffany’s sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out, on the CBS Original series FBI…

Is it unusual to see an episode delayed? With this franchise, not so much. Sometimes, it happens for creative reasons. At other points, it is because the content may be a little too topical. We saw this previously with the season 4 finale “Prodigal Son,” which ended up actually airing during this season due to a lengthy delay.

Regardless of what’s coming up on the flagship FBI, be prepared for the entirety of the franchise to be back on the same day. Also, remember that all three of these shows already have a renewal for more! That makes it a lot easier to just sit back and dive into all of the big stories here one week after the next — with of course some breaks thrown in here at various turns.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

