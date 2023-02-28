La Brea season 2 finale spoilers: Are we building to the end?

The La Brea season 2 finale is slated to air tonight on NBC and when you think about that, it’s fair to look ahead. Or, to be more specific, it is fair to look far ahead.

We do know at the moment that the time-travel drama is poised to return for a third season down the road. Isn’t that news exciting? We tend to think so, but there is an unusual wrinkle to all of this in that the third season is currently slated to just be six episodes. That seems to be a precautionary move because of a possible writers’ strike, and there are a lot of questions as to what could be coming after the fact.

The only thing that we can say now is simply this: The writers are not planning to use those six episodes as the end of the show. Or, at least that’s the case right now. In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer David Appelbaum had the following to say on the subject:

“We’re not planning to wrap it up … We’re flexible at this point. No official decision has been made…. We’re just trying to tell a satisfying story and seeing what comes.

“Right now, they’ve given us six episodes … They might add more episodes as this progresses. but there haven’t been any official decisions. A lot of that stuff is still kind of in flux.”

Filming for the third season is currently slated to start up in Australia in the spring, so things are moving quickly! We do hope that there are more than six episodes at the moment — given that this is a high-concept series, you want there to be some sort of relation to things at the end of the day. Let’s just cross our fingers at the moment and hope for the best!

