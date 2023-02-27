AGT: All-Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the big finale event coming to NBC tonight, can you expect an AGT: All-Stars season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we officially at the end already?

We should note first and foremost here that the network has not made a firm decision on the future of the reality show, and they may not for some time. Competition shows operate somewhat on their own timeline, and can be renewed or canceled at almost any time. It’s even easier with a show like this, given that you have Simon Cowell and the rest of the on-camera personalities working on another show. It gives them a little more opportunities to be creative!

The big issue when it comes to doing a season 2 for this show right away is that there are only so many acts that are worthy of the title. You don’t want to dilute the talent pool, which is what happened when they previously did two years of AGT: The Champions in a row.

We also don’t even know what the merit is in this particular format over time. We imagine that it’s a reasonably cost-effective show to put on in the winter without the live shows, but we also think the idea of “superfans” voting is unappetizing for most of the country. This format has never felt truly like AGT overall, especially when you think about the entire country getting to vote. If we ever see more of this, we’d hope they would shift to a live format.

Remember that All-Stars could come back in a few years with a new crop of contestants; or, the network could go with another program like AGT: Extreme. Both of these do have their own merits, and it is something to think about.

Regardless of what is decided, know this: There is another season of the flagship America’s Got Talent set to air in the summer.

Do you want there to be an AGT: All-Stars season 2 renewal at some point down the road?

