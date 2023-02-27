Alert season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest

Following tonight’s two-hour season finale event, can you expect an Alert season 2 renewal to happen over at Fox? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We more than recognize right now if you are wondering about this, given that the show has had such an unorthodox past couple of months. It premiered at the start of the year with a big NFL bump, but since that time has struggled a little bit to garner a lot of attention. It does at least have some TV star power courtesy of Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan as one of its leads, and there’s a procedural element here that could work to garner more viewers long-term.

Unfortunately, at the moment nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a season 2 renewal. This is not a decision that Fox needs to rush, given that there are two and a half months until we get to upfronts. They will look at the live viewership (which is not great, but better here and there than Fantasy Island) and then also how the series fares in DVR and streaming. Both are factors in their own way.

The biggest case that there is for an Alert season 2 right now is simply that Fox does need original programming, and this one could be reasonably cost-effective and doesn’t require viewers to see every single episode to get a gist of what lies ahead. Many of their longer-running shows could be a little bit more expensive at this point.

If the show does get another season, when could it air?

The thing about a ten-episode order is that it could give Fox a certain amount of flexibility. For example, if the show airs in the fall, it could come on and September and then be done before the holidays. Or, they could start it back in January and do something similar to what we have seen in the past.

Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to see an Alert season 2 renewal over at Fox?

