Is Pedro Pascal leaving The Last of Us? Is Joel going to die?

Is Pedro Pascal leaving The Last of Us? At this point, the HBO drama clearly wants you to be worried — and they have no intention of changing that.

For most of tonight’s all-new episode, we spent some time in the past learning all about who Ellie was prior to linking up with Joel. Yet, through at least some of this we learned that she had managed to get him to a more secluded spot, one where she was trying to do everything in her power to keep him warm. He told her to leave and, of course, she refused.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Given that Pascal is in the preview for next week’s episode 8, it is fair to say that the actor will be around for at least a little while longer. Beyond that, however, remains to be seen. Video-game fans know already what happens to Joel, and we do think that the show is going to try not to deviate all too much from that. Why would they when what they have established works so well already?

Regardless of what happens with Joel moving forward, the most important thing is that the producers continue to do whatever they can to keep you invested in this story. They have done such a great job of this already, so why would they deviate far from that?

At the very least, we tend to think that Pascal is going to be around for at least the rest of this season, mostly because there’s no reason to take Joel out of the equation right now. He’s been a huge part of the marketing for the show, and we do think there is a little more Ellie can learn from him … even in his present state, as crazy as that may seem.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to the next episode of the show

What do you think is going to happen with Pedro Pascal as Joel for the rest of The Last of Us season 1?

Go ahead and give us your thoughts in the comments! Also, remember here to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







