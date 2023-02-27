The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 preview: The last before finale

As you get prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 on HBO next week, obviously there is a lot to consider. Take, for starters, where the story stands. This will be the penultimate episode of the season and with that in mind, we’re going to see everything raised to another level. It has to be.

Also, if you are like us, we tend to think that you have a hard time imagining this show end, at least for the time being. We know there is a season 2, but that may take some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

The first thing that is definitely worth noting right now is simply that Joel is going to still be clinging on to dear life moving forward. He’s not in a good place, but he’s also not dead. At this point, this character just has to take whatever he can get as he tries to recover.

Unfortunately for Ellie, she doesn’t have a whole lot of other people that she can rely on. We got a better sense of her history in episode 7 within the Quarantine Zone, and we do think this gives you a good sense of why she is the way that she is. She will be resilient, and that’s at least something that she can rely on in times like these. We also do know that she cares about Joel and will do what she can to help him.

Based on what we know about this show so far, the best thing we can do is remind you of this: Sure, the cordyceps infection is a serious threat. However, so are people. They have proven themselves, time and time again, to be the biggest danger of all.

Related – Dive further into the future of Joel on the show

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 on HBO?

Where do you think the story is going to go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







