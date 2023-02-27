Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, back from a break?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We know that the show was on a season 6 hiatus last week, but is that now over?

Well, let’s just start things off here with a slice of good news: There is more of the Freddie Highmore drama! You are going to see the show back with “Hard Heart” at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. While there could be some personal stories buried within the hour, be prepared for a lot of challenging medical cases in the midst of it all. Take a look at the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 synopsis for more on this subject:

When a 3-year-old arrives at the ER, the team immediately recognizes he is having a stroke. However, Dr. Shaun Murphy’s diagnosis of the underlying cause doesn’t solve the problem which has Dr. Park search deeper. (TV-14)

So what is going to be happening away from the hospital? Well, what we can say for now is that Dr. Glassman is trying to help baby-proof Shaun and Lea’s place, which as you would imagine is leading to a lot of comedic tension behind the scenes. He’s the sort of guy who obviously wants to help in whatever way that he can, but there are times when some of this help can be overwhelming. How do you deal with all of that?

Also, for Shaun and Lea, how do you continue to find a natural rhythm to your romance when you are focused on so many other things? We know that’s been a part of the story for a little while this season already, but it could continue for a little while. We at least hope that the baby arrives at some point by the end of this season.

