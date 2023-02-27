The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15 spoilers: Jared’s debut

What are you the most excited to see as we move into The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15 on ABC next week? This is a story titled “Old Friends,” and there is going to be a lot of nostalgia at the center of the story! This is what happens when you got Chuku Modu back on the show for the first time in years as Jared.

So what brings the character back? Well, it’s going to be tied to a super-wealthy patient, and there could be a lot of challenges that await him. This is going to be a chance to see how far he’s come since we last saw him, and also how he relates to some of the other doctors he once knew. Doctors often learn in their own way, and these two have gone down totally different paths.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15 synopsis with a few other details all about what lies ahead:

Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) makes a surprise return to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient. Meanwhile, Park must treat the man his wife had an affair with and try to find a way to forgive him.

Beyond this episode, let’s just say that there are a lot of other big things that are coming up. There’s a chance that Jared could be around for at least a little while, and on the other side of this, you’ll be seeing the backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer. This is the potential show starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman and it’s possible that this could end up being a show during the upcoming 2023-24 season. That will depend a great deal on not just the ratings, but also the critical reception.

