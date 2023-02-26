The Boys season 4 premiere date: The early 2024 date?

Is The Boys season 4 going to premiere in early 2024? At the moment, that feels like something that is pretty easy to imagine.

Of course, we’d absolutely love to see more of the superhero satire sooner rather than later, but you have to remember a couple of things — even though filming is almost done, there is a lot of editing and visual-effects required for a show of this nature. Also, Prime Video has a spin-off in Gen V that they can put out there for the time being. That allows them, at least in part, to have something else to help tide viewers over. They don’t have to rush anything and we think they’d prefer not to.

So with all of this in mind, we’d say to go ahead and look at a date like Friday, January 5. This feels like a reasonable spot for season 4 to arrive based on some past timelines … though it may also be a little too optimistic all things considered. One of the things that we’ve started to learn here is that shows tend to take far longer than we ever think that they would these days, and also that streaming services are also fine to wait things out.

In particular, the next few months could be fascinating due to a possible writers’ strike, in addition to negotiations with other guilds. If the TV and film industry sputters for months, it is possible that Prime Video will hold onto The Boys to fill a gap left by other shows that are unable to film for a little while. Having a show like this that is already done could be a pretty powerful gift for a good stretch of time.

Of course, we are confident that season 4 will be worth the wait … however long that may be.

What do you think could be the ideal premiere date for The Boys season 4 down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

