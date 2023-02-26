Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that last week was the season premiere, of course we want more! This show is a constant performer for the network and based on what is going on in the world right now, there is certainly room for conversation.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the good news: You will see Oliver back on the at his standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern time! It’s rather refreshing that we’re actually not getting him back later in the evening, as we do tend to get here and there. Hopefully, the ratings will continue to be boosted on some level by The Last of Us, even though that is not something that it necessarily needs. This show has a stable audience, both in terms of people who watch live or the next day on HBO Max.

So what will the main discussion points be on the next episode? We don’t think that it is any stretch to imagine that the situation going on in Ohio is going to be a central part of the episode, though we also anticipate a main segment that is going to be reasonably unrelated. If you have watched this show with any regularity over the years, then you are well-aware of the fact that there is a formula. That’s not something that it is looking to divert from.

Yet, we certainly would not mind if there are a few surprises here and there, including some potential interviews. They don’t happen over with this show but when they do, they are for a particular reason and tend to generate a lot of headlines. There is certainly a good chance that proves to be the case here once again.

What are you the most excited to wee when it comes to tonight’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Is there any one thing you’d like to see covered above all others? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







