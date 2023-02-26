SWAT season 7 renewal: When will CBS reveal it?

Are we going to be getting news on a SWAT season 7 renewal at some point in the relatively near future? It goes without saying that we’d like that! Just remember that this is a show that has performed remarkably well in its new permanent timeslot; we do think that CBS likes that, and it does give more fuel to the idea that we could be getting news on the near future.

So why haven’t they gone ahead and renewed it, especially since they have done that with a handful of other shows as a part of their lineup?

We’ve gone over this to a certain extent already, but it really comes down here mostly to one thing above all others: Money. Given that CBS does not own SWAT fully in-house, there are longer discussions that need to happen. That’s especially the case once you get past season 6, and renewal discussions do tend to be a little bit more complicated than they would with some other shows pretty early on into their run.

Are feeling, at least for now, is that we’re going to get some official news about a season 7 in the month of March. We’ve said this with a few other shows already, but it does make more sense for networks to renew shows earlier than ever this year. Why? A lot of it is tied to a potential writers’ strike that could be coming down the road. You want to get some scripts in the bank just in case something like that happens in the late spring, and with that, the earlier you can get a writers’ room open, the better it is going to be at the end of the day.

Remember that just like SWAT, another show in Blue Bloods is currently facing some additional discussions of its own. At the very least, we think that we’ll get some answers by May with both of these shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

